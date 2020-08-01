Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford Placed On The NFL’s Coronavirus List

Detroit Lions superstar quarterback Matthew Stafford has been placed on the league’s coronavirus list.

Ian Rapoport tweeted the news Saturday, and Stafford is without a doubt the biggest name to appear on the list so far. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Being on the list doesn’t mean a player has coronavirus, but it does mean they’ll have to quarantine because they might have been near someone who had the virus. According to CBS Boston, a player can leave the NFL’s coronavirus list once they’ve tested negative twice, and then they get tested for eight straight days.

The #Lions have placed QB Matthew Stafford on the COVID-19 list, per the wire. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 1, 2020

Well, this is officially a code red. Hopefully, Stafford was just near somebody with the virus and doesn’t actually have it himself.

If Stafford misses any time at all, then the Lions are cooked this season. It’s really that simple.

Do we all remember the 2019 season once Stafford was taken off of the field? It was a disaster on every level for the Lions.

We were atrocious, and that’s putting it lightly.

On top of that, Stafford has young children, which makes this situation all that much more serious and worse.

The safety of him and his family is substantially more important than football right now. Let’s all say a prayer that Stafford and everyone near him will be okay.