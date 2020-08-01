‘Long-Held Dream’: Honest Elections Project Director Says Mandated Mail-In Voting Has Little To Do With The Pandemic 

Jason Snead, executive director of the Honest Elections Project, joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to discuss the push for mandatory voting by mail.

During the interview, Snead warned of the risks associated with rushing vote by mail months before a presidential election.

He also called out Democrats for pushing the effort, saying that it’s more about politics than the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Trump Explains Tweet Suggesting Election Delay, Says He Doesn’t Want Date Change.)

“I actually think that a lot of the policies they are proposing have very little to do with responding to the pandemic and everything to do with trying to accomplish a long-held dream that they have had to fundamentally reshape our elections,” Snead said.

The Honest Elections Project says it supports efforts to expand the use of absentee voting during the pandemic, but only if the changes are “adopted in a planned, rational manner protected with appropriate election integrity measures.”

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.

SUBSCRIBE!

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Would You Rather Date A Trump Supporter or MS-13 Gang Member?

New Details About The ‘Muslim Extremist’ Compound In New Mexico

‘Trophy Culture’ Hijacks New Jersey High School Cheer Squad

Fact Checking White House ‘Truth Seekers’ On North Korea