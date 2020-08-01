US Marine Discusses Vandalism To Veterans Museum: ‘They Are Not Willing To Enforce Law And Order’

Kevin Nicholson, the president and CEO of No Better Friend Corp., spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about vandalism to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, why it has not yet been cleaned up, and more.

“Once it had happened, a group of great veterans stepped forward and said, ‘hey look, we will raise the money’ — and they did,” Nicholson said. “They raised about $20,000 to get out there — ‘and then we will actually clean the museum up. We’ll do it in a respectful way.'”

Nicholson explained that “once that was put forward, it sounded like the initial take from the administration [and] Governor Tony Evers was saying ‘yeah, you can do this.'”

“Suddenly, it was stopped,” Nicholson said. “They were told not to do it and basically were told to stand down.”

Nicholson emphasized that since then, “that museum has now sat defaced for weeks with the administration stopping these veterans from just going out and doing it themselves. No request for money or anything like that — and it’s absurd.”

He also discussed why he believes the veterans were stopped, how he believes desecration can be prevented in the future, and more. (RELATED: Rep. Jodey Arrington Rips Jerry Nadler, Democratic Party Leadership On Portland Response)

