CBS Sports Has Wisconsin 11th In The Latest College Basketball Preseason Rankings

CBS Sports doesn’t think the Wisconsin Badgers are a top-10 basketball team.

In the latest preseason rankings for college basketball from CBS Sports, the Badgers ranked 11th, which seems just a shade disrespectful. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most preseason rankings have had Wisconsin in the top 10.

What do I always say about preseason hype, rankings and honors? They’re nice to have, but we don’t need them.

In fact, Wisconsin always does better when we’re overlooked. Last season is a perfect example of that playing out in real life.

The whole country wrote us off by the end of December. People were talking about if Greg Gard was going to be fired and nobody gave us a shot of making the tournament.

You remember what we did next? We rattled off a bunch of wins, won the Big 10 regular season title and took the top seed in the conference tournament.

Now, flying under the radar doesn’t seem like an option in 2020. The eyes of the college basketball world are upon us.

Whether CBS Sports thinks we’re a top 10 team or not, I can promise that we’re going to ball out this year. You can take that to the bank.