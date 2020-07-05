247Sports Ranks Wisconsin 9th In Latest Basketball Rankings

The Wisconsin Badgers have received some more basketball preseason hype.

In 247Sports’ latest preseason basketball rankings, the Badgers checked in at ninth, and it’s just the latest round of rankings to have Wisconsin in the top 10. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Apr 28, 2020 at 10:04am PDT

The expectations around the Wisconsin Badgers this basketball season are absolutely gigantic. We’re going to start five seniors in Micah Potter, Nate Reuvers, Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford.

There won’t be a more seasoned or experienced starting lineup in America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Apr 22, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT

The Badgers closed last season as the B1G regular season champs and earned the top seed in the conference tournament.

Prior to coronavirus canceling sports, Wisconsin was primed and ready for a monster postseason run. Now, we have to enter this season with the same kind energy and fire.

Last season, everyone counted us out. Now, it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen at all.

We’re loaded with talent, Greg Gard has proven he’s the guy for the job, the fans are excited about this season and it’s now time to ball out.

We’re coming for everything this season after it was stolen from us last year. Watch out, America. The Badgers are coming.