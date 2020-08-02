Ron Artest Says He Wouldn’t Kneel During The National Anthem If He Was Still In The NBA

NBA legend Ron Artest has no interest in kneeling during the national anthem.

National anthem protests are front and center again in the world of sports after the vast majority of NBA players refused to stand. Jonathan Isaac sent shockwaves through the league when he stood alone, and Artest would do the same if he was still playing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Orlando Magic player Jonathan Isaac stood alone for the national anthem. This is what courage looks like. When the rest of the NBA took a knee, Isaac stood with pride for America. Sometimes, when you stand for what is right, you must stand alone. pic.twitter.com/fl4cb2qbtF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 31, 2020

“Me personally, I wouldn’t kneel either. Ain’t no way I’m kneeling to anyone … I’m not kneeling for no one,” Artest said in a video posted by TMZ Sports when discussing the national anthem protests.

He added that he doesn’t view kneeling as “wrong.” It’s just clearly not for him. You can watch the full video here.

This side-by-side of Jonathan Isaac and LeBron James is powerful. LeBron defends the Chinese dictatorship, has a $1 billion Nike deal and thinks it’s brave to kneel during the anthem. Isaac is 22, on a rookie deal and stands alone because of his Christian faith. That’s courage. pic.twitter.com/j9vtafNME2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 1, 2020

How long before Ron Artest gets canceled for saying he wouldn’t kneel during the national anthem? It can’t be long, right?

Also, Ron Artest was way ahead of the curve when it came to putting social justice messages on uniforms. He literally changed his name to Metta World Peace!

Unfortunately, I don’t think the national anthem debate is going away anytime soon. I think it’s here to stay for a long time.

It’s really unfortunate because sports were a hell of a lot more fun when we focused on the competition between great athletes and teams.

Now, it’s turned into a gigantic political debate.

All players, coaches and refs take a knee and lock arms during the national anthem before the Lakers-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/eZ9RHE3eh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

