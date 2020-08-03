8 Service Members Presumed Dead In Marine Training Exercise. Here Are Their Names

The U.S. Marine Corps released the names of eight service members Monday who are presumed dead after an amphibious vehicle accident off the coast of California.

The eight missing Marines were identified Monday as Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranaco, Pfc. Evan A. Bath, Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood and Cpl. Ceasar A. Villaneuva, according to a Marine Corps statement, Fox News reported. The Naval service member onboard, Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, is also presumed dead, Fox reported.

“It is with a heavy heart that I decided to conclude the search and rescue effort,” said Col. Christopher Bronzi, commander of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, the Associated Press reported.

All eight service members are presumed deceased. MEU and ARG leadership determined that there was little probability of a successful rescue given the circumstances of the incident. (2/5) — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 3, 2020

Officials with the @15thMEUOfficial, @1stMEF, have identified the one Marine who was killed as well as seven Marines and one Sailor who are presumed dead after an amphibious assault vehicle mishap July 30. (1/9) pic.twitter.com/GV9XlKbWga — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 3, 2020



An amphibious vehicle ship sank Thursday evening off the coast of San Clemente Island with 15 Marines and one Navy service member on board, The Associated Press reported. Eight Marines were rescued, but one died and two are in critical condition, according to the AP.

One Marine in critical condition is now in stable condition, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a Twitter post Monday.

A Marine AAV crewmember with Mechanized Company, BLT 1/4, 15th MEU. The Marine was transported from the scene to Scripps Memorial Hospital by helicopter and was in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to stable condition per a competent medical authority. (8/9) — U.S. Marines (@USMC) August 3, 2020



The ship was returning from a training exercise along with a dozen more amphibious assault vehicles, Lt. Gen. Joseph Osterman said, the AP reported. (Related: Marine Veteran Turned Congressional Candidate Tyler Kistner Slams MLB’s Anthem Kneelers)

The Marines onboard the sinking vehicle were based in Camp Pendleton as part of the 15th Expeditionary Unit, the AP reported. The Marines use the amphibious vehicle, or “amtrac,” short for amphibious tractor, to transfer troops and equipment from the Naval ships to land. The accident is considered one of the deadliest in the vehicle’s history of exercises at Camp Pendleton, the AP reported.

The investigation into the cause of the accident is currently ongoing, 1st Lt. Brian Tuthill, spokesman for the I Marine Expeditionary Force, told the Daily Caller News Foundation in an email.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.