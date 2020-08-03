Ellen DeGeneres’ Wife Portia De Rossi Defends Host Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres’ wife of 12 years Portia de Rossi broke her silence and defended the host amid a storm of workplace allegations.

“To all our fans….we see you,” the 47-year-old actress captioned her post on Instagram Monday, along with a picture that simply read, “I Stand With Ellen.” The comments were noted by People magazine. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Reportedly Thought Accusations Against Her Were Just ‘Sour Grapes’)

“Thank you for your support,” she added, before including a whole series of hashtags that read things like, #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres #IStandByEllen #theellenshow #ellenshow.” (RELATED: Former Bodyguard For Ellen DeGeneres Backs Up Claims The Daytime Talk Host Isn’t Very Kind)

One of the hashtags read, “#bekindtooneanother,” which is what DeGeneres would say at the end of the talk show every day.

It all comes after the comedian and talk show host reportedly issued an apology last week in a memo to staff where she said she was “glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention” and that they are “taking steps … to correct” them.

“Hey everybody – it’s Ellen,” DeGeneres shared in a message obtained by the outlet. “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness – no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case.”

“And for that, I am sorry,” she added. “Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that.”

The host continued, “alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t. That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

The talk show is also reportedly undergoing an internal investigation by WarnerMedia.