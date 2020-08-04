World

China Vows Retaliation If US Refuses To Renew Chinese Journalists’ Visas

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin takes a question during the daily Foreign Ministry briefing in Beijing on July 24, 2020. - China on July 24 ordered the US consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu to close in retaliation for one of its missions in the United States being shuttered, capping a furious week of Cold War-style diplomacy. (GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)

Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor
China vowed on Tuesday to retaliate if the U.S. refuses to grant visa extensions for Chinese journalists residing in America.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said no journalist from China has received a visa extension since the U.S. tightened visa rules for Chinese media personnel in May, according to Reuters. Chinese journalists are now limited to 90-day stays with the possibility of an extension, according to Reuters.

“The U.S. has been escalating its actions against Chinese journalists,” Wenbin told reporters at a press conference, according to Reuters. “The U.S. should immediately correct its mistake and stop its actions. If the U.S. persists, China will take a necessary and legitimate response to safeguard its rights.”

Hu Xijin, editor in chief of Chinese state-run publication the Global Times, said the communist nation “will retaliate” against U.S. media presence in Hong Kong in a Monday Tweet. (RELATED: Chinese Propaganda Outlet Has Paid US Newspapers $19 Million For Advertising, Printing)

America’s decision to reduce visa length for Chinese press came after the communist country expelled journalists working for the New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal from China in March, according to Reuters.

The U.S. also reduced the total number of personnel allowed to work in U.S. bureaus of Chinese state-owned publications from 160 to 100 in March, Reuters reported.

