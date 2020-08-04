Dana White Says Conor McGregor Won’t Fight In 2020, Is ‘Retired’

UFC president Dana White wants fans to know Conor McGregor is done for the foreseeable future.

McGregor sent shockwaves through the UFC when he announced his retirement this summer. Naturally, nobody is taking it seriously, but the man running the UFC wants people to know there are no plans to put McGregor into the octagon. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

“Conor McGregor is retired, whether people wanna believe it or not. He is not fighting right now…We have fights laid out to November 7 and Conor McGregor is not on any of them…Conor McGregor won’t fight in 2020,” White said during an interview with Barstool Sports.

You can watch his full comments below.

You will not see Conor McGregor enter the Octagon this year. Listen to @RobbieBarstool’s full interview with @danawhite here: https://t.co/vOJawTo5lt pic.twitter.com/KCU6nj5pZW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 4, 2020

Yeah, I’ll believe Conor McGregor is retired when he doesn’t fight for a few years. Then and only then will I believe it.

We’ve all seen this movie before and we all know how it ends. You know what Conor McGregor loves? Money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 31, 2020 at 9:27am PDT

As soon as he gets enough money to fight again, then he’ll be back in the octagon. It’s that simple. If Dana White offers him enough to fight Khabib again, then it’s 100% going to happen.

It might not happen in 2020, but it’s going to happen. I’d bet anything on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 24, 2020 at 3:35pm PDT

Conor McGregor will almost certainly fight again. Nobody is taking this retirement seriously, and it doesn’t matter what White says.