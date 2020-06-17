Broncos Star Kareem Jackson Has Coronavirus

Denver Broncos star safety Kareem Jackson has coronavirus.

According to Adam Schefter, Jackson has tested positive for the virus and “has cold-like symptoms.” Schefter also added that Jackson is expected to fully heal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s unclear how this will impact any time in camp or the upcoming season.

Well, I’d suggest you all get used to seeing NFL players getting coronavirus. Just like I said for college football, it’ll also happen here.

The Texans and Broncos have both had players test positive, and now you can add Jackson to the list.

From NFL Now: More on several #Texans and #Cowboys players testing positive for COVID-19, including RB Zeke Elliott. He won’t be the last (Dak is healthy, FYI). pic.twitter.com/sso6WAaGem — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

In the end, I don’t think there’s really any reason to panic at all. NFL teams have the necessary resources in spades to keep players safe and help them heal.

The biggest key is keeping a sick player, Jackson in this case, away from the rest of the squad. Let him rest, heal up and then bring him back once he’s ready.

The last thing the Broncos want to do is get the whole locker room infected.

