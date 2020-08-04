Herschel Walker Defends Athletes Who Stand For National Anthem, Says ‘American Lives Matter’

NFL legend Herschel Walker defended athletes who stand for the national anthem and said he’s for “American Lives Matter” because he’s “an American.”

“Why do a player need to decide who he is for and right now the management is trying to decide for you by putting ‘BLM’ over everything,” the football legend shared during his appearance Monday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.” (RELATED: Fox News Contributor Says Media Is Ignoring Biden’s ‘Staggering’ Support Of Black Voters)

“What BLM are you supporting?” he added. “Who is it your supporting, because the organization is not something that I think speaks for a lot of people.” (RELATED: The Nation Columnist Defends Joe Biden From Tara Reade: ‘I Would Vote For Joe Biden If He Boiled Babies And Ate Them’)

The host Laura Ingraham then mentioned Jonathan Isaac, the Orlando Magic player who stood during the national anthem last week and how the first question he was asked after that game was whether or not be believed black lives matter.

“Well that is terrible,” Walker replied. “Think about the first question she asked, because you’re standing, are you against black lives matter? Well That has nothing to do with it and what I said early on, black lives matter is a group that is an alienated themselves to one political party, that’s Democratic party.”

“And everyone knows in Washington unless you can bring both parties together you’re not going to get anything done so was that their agenda is just to alienate themselves from one party because they support the Democratic Party and then to question him, because you’re standing, are you against black lives matter?” he added.

Herschel continued, while he noted that he’s “not against black lives matter because I think all black lives matter, not just certain black lives matter but I am for American lives matter because I’m an American. ”

“And so people get upset when I say that and I’m like guys I am an American,” Walker explained. “I love America, there’s no doubt that we can solve the problem we have going on but we have to come together and talk about it, we can’t just get out and make statements, no one’s ever wanted to communicate about it.”