Rashod Bateman Will Skip The College Football Season To Prepare For The NFL Draft

Minnesota superstar receiver Rashod Bateman is skipping the college football season.

Bateman announced Tuesday that he was done playing college football for the Gophers, and would spend the next several months prepping for the draft. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s widely expected that he’ll be one of the first receivers off of the board.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashod Bateman (@bate.13) on Aug 4, 2020 at 5:49am PDT

Another one bites the dust when it comes to the upcoming college football season. Virginia Tech star Caleb Farley was the first player to dip, and now Bateman has followed his lead.

You can also expect that many more players will also make the same decision during the coronavirus pandemic.

Given all the uncertainty surrounding the college football season, you can’t blame elite players for moving on.

The window to make it in the NFL is incredibly small. You have to take it while you can. If given the choice between a season of chaos and one preparing for the NFL, several guys will choose the latter.

Plus, it’s one less weapon for Wisconsin to worry about when we play the Gophers. Best of luck to Bateman on his journey to becoming a pro!