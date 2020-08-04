Sony Home Entertainment Revenue Skyrockets During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Business hasn’t been bad at all for Sony during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony reported Tuesday that theatrical revenue was down to only $6 million the past quarter. It was at $164 million at this point in 2019. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, home entertainment revenue shot up 60% to $319 million. It was at $200 million at the same time in 2019. TV revenue was up to $597 million from $422 million. Overall, Sony is only down 4% to $1.63 billion from $1.70 billion in 2019.

Who would have guessed that Sony would weather this storm so damn well? A total dip of 4% is literally nothing in the big picture.

Not only that, with home entertainment absolutely booming, Sony is primed and ready to be in great position once theaters open again.

I guess the numbers shouldn’t surprise anyone too much. Netflix’s business has also been booming ever since people started staying home and streaming.

Home entertainment is where it’s at during the coronavirus pandemic.

While plenty of companies are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, Sony is clearly not one of them. They’re going to be just fine when it’s all said and done.