De Blasio Announces COVID-19 Checkpoints on Tunnels And Bridges To Enforce Quarantine Order

Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday COVID-19 checkpoints will be established on tunnels and bridges leading into the city in order to enforce Governor Cuomo’s quarantine order.

The mayor tweeted, “New Yorkers worked too hard to beat back COVID-19 — we cannot lose that progress. 35 states have dangerously high infection rates. We won’t let the virus spread here.”

“Today we’re announcing check points at key points of entry into New York City. We’ll educate travelers on the state’s mandatory 14 day quarantine and help them follow the rules safely,” de Blasio tweeted.

“Travelers coming in from these states must complete travel health forms to support contact tracing efforts,” according to the official government website of New York City.(RELATED: New York To Mandate 14-Day Quarantine For Travelers From States With ‘Significant Community Spread Of Covid’)

This is the first major effort by New York City to enforce Governor Cuomo’s 14-day quarantine for travelers from the 34 states and Puerto Rico with high COVID-19 rates, according to NBC New York.

The announcement comes one day after New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot resigned citing constant clashes with Mayor Bill de Blasio over how to confront the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Times. (RELATED: NYC Health Commissioner Resigns Over ‘Deep Disappointment’ With Mayor De Blasio’s Handling Of The Pandemic)

“Failure to quarantine is a violation of State law, and individuals who fail to quarantine are subject to a $10,000 fine. Individuals who refuse to fill out the New York State Department of Health travel form are subject to a $2,000 fine,” according to the NYC government website.

“The DOF Sheriff’s Office in coordination with other law enforcement agencies will undertake traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City,” said Sheriff Joseph Fucito.

Non-essential workers entering the state must “stay at their residence or in a hotel room, leaving only for essential medical appointments or treatment or to obtain food and other essential goods when the delivery of food or other essential goods to their residence or hotel is not feasible,” according the the NYC government website. (RELATED: NYC Appears To Endorse Glory Holes For Casual Sex During Quarantine)

“New York City is holding the line against COVID-19, and New Yorkers have shown tremendous discipline,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio, according to the official New York City website. “We’re not going to let our hard work slip away and will continue to do everything we can to keep New Yorkers safe and healthy.”

