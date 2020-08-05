‘Ren And Stimpy’ Is Coming Back To TV With A Reimagined Take On The Series

The adult-animated series “Ren and Stimpy” is coming back to television with a reimagined take on the hit show from the 90s.

“We are excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a new creative team and our partners at the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Group president Chris McCarthy shared with the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: The New ‘South Park’ Episode Is About Amazon. Watch The Hilarious Preview Here)

A reimagined ‘Ren and Stimpy’ will be returning to television after nearly 25 years off the air — without original creator John Kricfalusi, who was accused of sexual misconduct a few years back. He will also not profit financially off of the reboot https://t.co/NPi6UKtUFW pic.twitter.com/zBUPWfr7gZ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) August 5, 2020

“Ren [and] Stimpy joins our rapidly expanding roster of adult animation including ‘South Park,’ ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ and ‘Clone High’ as we continue to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for new generations,” he added. (RELATED: The School Shooting Episode Of ‘South Park’ Was Outstanding. Here’s What Happened)

According to the report:

All four shows are being produced by ViacomCBS’ in-house production studios, with Nickelodeon — home to the original Ren & Stimpy — overseeing the new take, while the others are from MTV Studios. McCarthy launched MTV Studios two years with a goal to monetize the company’s vast library and sell to third-party buyers. With McCarthy now overseeing Comedy Central, MTV and a slew of other cable brands at the company, he’s now turning the studio into a content supplier of his own.

The original “Ren and Stimpy,” which first launched in 1991 on the Nickelodeon network, focuses on the life of one temperamental Chihuahua, named Ren and his sidekick a cat named Stimpy.

It will be interesting to see how this new take fares, after the original adult animated show took heat for its adult content and multiple segments,, that dealt with politics, religion and alcohol, were edited.

In case you missed the show the first time around, here is a highlight reel of some of Ren’s “Most Classic Insults. ”

WATCH: