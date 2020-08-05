EXCLUSIVE: Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall Reflects On Senate Primary Victory

Republican Kansas Rep. Roger Marshall, the Republican nominee for the state’s Senate race, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about his recent victory, what voters can expect from him during the next few months and more.

A number of candidates were listed on the Kansas Republican ballot Tuesday, including former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Marshall discussed some reasons he thinks helped him win.

“I was the only one with military experience. Also, the only one really qualified to be on an agriculture committee,” Marshall said. “I think mostly: people liked our message. Our message of hope.”

Marshall, who is also a doctor, discussed how he has been evaluating the Trump administration’s performance on tackling the coronavirus pandemic across the nation as well as in his own state.

“We try to follow the numbers and I’m probably more interested now in the number of admissions — the number of ICU admissions to the hospital – and the mortality, as well. It’s amazing what doctors and nurses have done over the past several months.”

Marshall also talked about how he is preparing for the November election, plans to hold China accountable for COVID-19 if he is elected to the Senate and more. (RELATED: ‘Poor Decisions’: VP Pence Goes After Andrew Cuomo For New York’s COVID-19 Deaths)

WATCH:

