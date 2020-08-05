Ted Cruz Criticizes Oprah Winfrey’s Comments On ‘White Privilege’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Oprah Winfrey’s recent comments about white privilege “racist BS.”

Cruz shared an article Tuesday on Twitter about Winfrey’s latest episode of her new AppleTV+ show “The Oprah Conversation” which featured race activist Emmanuel Acho.

“Billionaire Oprah lectures the rest of us: ‘You still have your whiteness. That’s what the term ‘white privilege’ is. It means that whiteness still gives you an advantage, no matter.’ What utter, racist BS,” he tweeted. (RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Gets Yet Another TV Series With AppleTV Plus)

Winfrey and Acho hosted a segment where they encouraged non-black viewers to ask questions. One viewer said that all white people shouldn’t be grouped together, according to the New York Post.

“There are white people who are not as powerful as the system of white people — the caste system that’s been put in place,” Winfrey responded, according to the NYPost. “But they still, no matter where they are on the rung or ladder of success, they still have their whiteness.”

Winfrey claimed white people have a “leg up.”

