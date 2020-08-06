Bob Stoops Is Promoting Booze Sales At A Discount Liquor Store

Former Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops is now in the booze game.

You might think Stoops is enjoying his time away from the spotlight in a life of leisure now that he’s no longer coaching the Sooners. Well, you’d be wrong. He’s trying to move some bottles of booze! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Stoops tweeted Thursday, “Hustling RocknRoll today in Tulsa-Deep Discount Liquor. Come get your autographed bottle!”

You can see a photo of him with a cart full of liquor in the tweet below.

Hustling RocknRoll today in Tulsa-Deep Discount Liquor. Come get your autographed bottle! pic.twitter.com/iJB1kjVUZZ — Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) August 6, 2020

Okay, what the hell is Bob Stoops up to? Why is Bob Stoops at Tulsa-Deep Discount Liquor trying to help sell bottles of alcohol?

We’re talking about one of the greatest coaches in the history of college football. He won a national title and 10 Big 12 titles with the Sooners!

He’s made enough money to last 10 lifetimes. Yet, he’s out here promoting alcohol at a discount booze store.

I’m all for drinking from time to time. I love alcohol as much as the next guy. However, a guy of Stoops stature should be on a beach somewhere kicking back.

He shouldn’t be at a discount liquor store “Hustling RocknRoll today” for all the customers. Make sure to get your signed bottle!

Who the hell wants a signed liquor bottle from Stoops?

What a strange time to be alive. I never thought I’d ever see Bob Stoops selling booze!