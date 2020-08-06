3 Teens In Custody After Allegedly Running From Police With An AK-47 Through Mar-A-Lago

Three 15-year-old boys allegedly trespassed at Mar-a-Lago while reportedly carrying an AK-47 and running from Palm Beach Police, a local CBS affiliate reported Wednesday.

The incident occurred Friday around midnight, according to police, WPTV reported. The teens were reportedly parked in a silver Hyundai and sped off when police approached the vehicle.

After a short car chase, the teens exited their vehicle and ran towards Mar-a-Lago, WPTV reported. Security at Mar-a-Lago found a backpack containing a Mini Draco 7.62 caliber AK-47 with a 14-round magazine, according to police, WPTV reported.

The boys were apprehended in Mar-a-Lago property and taken into custody by police, WPTV reported. The teens are facing charges of armed burglary, armed trespassing, armed burglary, and resisting arrest without violence.

The teens told police they didn’t know they had run onto Mar-a-Lago property, WPTV reported. (RELATED: ‘Obviously Impaired’ Woman In Custody After Vehicle Breaches Security Near Mar-A-Lago)

The unidentified boys are being held in West Palm Beach at the Juvenile Assessment Center, according to WPTV.

