2 People In Custody After Vehicle Breaches Security At Mar-A-Lago

Authorities detained two people after a police-involved shooting near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort Friday in Florida, officials said.

A vehicle allegedly breached a security checkpoint, and officers opened fire, NBC 6 reported.

“FBI spokesman James Marshall tells CNN they’re aware of an incident at Mar-A-Lago and have agents responding to the scene,” CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted. (RELATED: Trump All But Confirms Epstein Was Banned From Mar-A-Lago, Says It’s Proof He Has ‘Good Taste’)

The black SUV was heading toward the retreat’s main entrance, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. A car and helicopter chase happened before officers arrested the individuals, The Associated Press reported.

WATCH:

BREAKING: two female suspects now in custody after breaching two barricades near the winter white house Mar a lago on Palm Beach / pursued by FHP – shots fired into the vehicle @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/t73iSxWJJZ — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) January 31, 2020

Trump is expected to arrive in Florida Friday evening, WPBF 25 News reported. The president and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to stay at Mar-a-Lago through the weekend.

