Tiger Woods Shows Up At PGA Championship Wearing American Flag Face Mask

Golf legend Tiger Woods showed up to the first day of the PGA Championship wearing an American flag face mask.

The PGA Championship’s official Twitter account tweeted a video of Woods arriving at the championship on Thursday.

The face mask is sold by SA Fishing, according to Golf.com. The mask seems to resemble the mask basketball star James Harden wore when arriving to the NBA bubble. The only apparent difference is the skull seen on Harden’s mask and a blue line in the American flag pattern. (RELATED: REPORT: James Harden Shows Up To NBA Bubble Wearing Thin Blue Line Mask)

Brand manager for SA Fishing Clarke Bowman said he was surprised to see Woods wearing the face mask.

“We’ve seen our products worn by some football players and basketball players before, but this is definitely the biggest ‘celebrity’ we’ve ever had,” Bowman told Golf.com. “It definitely was a ‘holy cow’ moment. Of, ‘Oh my God, Tiger Woods is wearing our face shield!'”

I can’t imagine being a smaller brand and having someone like Woods wear your product. Today has to be a huge day for SA Fishing. Bowman confirmed to the outlet that the brand doesn’t have any kind of ad deal with Woods.

This should be great exposure for them, then.