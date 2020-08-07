Clemson Star Xavier Thomas Will Redshirt For 2020 Season Because Of Strep Throat And Coronavirus

Clemson star Xavier Thomas will redshirt during the 2020 football season because of health issues.

According to The State, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Thursday that the junior defensive end would take a redshirt because of issues with strep throat and coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In theory, Thomas would still play in four games this season if he gets healthy without losing the redshirt.

Swinney told the media, “We are holding him out for medical reasons, really treating him like an injury. X has probably had more on him than anybody since March. He’s just nowhere near where he needs to be to play football.”

The two-time national champion coach added, “He had a hard time when he got back with just his breathing, and again, that’s a combination of COVID, his strep throat, being a little heavy.”

This is the nightmare scenario that many in college football have publicly and privately feared. Those hoping football doesn’t happen, will point to Thomas’ condition as proof that the games can’t be played.

Yes, this is a bad situation, but Clemson is dealing with it. Thomas has battled strep throat, coronavirus and Swinney said he’s a bit heavy.

There are multiple issues here. It doesn’t sound like Thomas was super healthy one day and super sick the next because of coronavirus.

Clemson is handling the situation with caution, which is what they need to be doing. One player on the roster being sick and held out isn’t a reason to can the whole season.

Dabo Swinney is one of the best coaches in America, and I have no doubt that the Tigers have great medical experts on staff.

Let the pros handle it, don’t overreact, Thomas will heal up and return after taking a redshirt season. This shouldn’t be used to justify not playing games. That’d be stupid and unnecessary.