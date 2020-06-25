Clemson’s 2020 Schedule Is Ranked As The Most Favorable In Major College Football

Clemson’s 2020 football schedule isn’t exactly loaded with tough opponents.

247Sports released a ranking of nine teams that will be in the national title hunt due to easy schedules alone, and the Tigers are sitting at number one.

Just how easy is Clemson’s 2020 football schedule? The Tigers have one really tough game and it’s against Notre Dame.

Outside of playing the Fighting Irish, the Tigers might not have a game within 20 points all season. Their next toughest games are against Virginia, Florida State, Syracuse, N.C. State and South Carolina.

If they play even halfway up to their potential, Trevor Lawrence, Dabo Swinney and company will absolutely roll through those teams.

The Tigers only have one realistic shot of losing in the regular season and it’s to Notre Dame. Even against the Fighting Irish, I’m not sure how realistic it is.

The Irish are going to be really good. They’re going to be very tough with Ian Book slinging the rock, but will they be able to keep pace with Lawrence and the Tigers?

I seriously doubt it. I seriously doubt Brian Kelly’s squad will be able to match the Tigers. I hope they do because then that will make Wisconsin’s win over ND that much more impressive, but I’m not holding my breath.

You can go ahead and rubber stamp Dabo Swinney’s squad being 12-0 at the end of the regular season.