Trey Gowdy: Biden Is ‘A Recidivist When It Comes To Saying Racially Curious Things’

Former Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said Friday that former Vice President Joe Biden is a “recidivist when it comes to saying racially curious things.”

Gowdy joined the panel on Fox News’ “The Five” and weighed in on Biden’s recent comments on diversity among Hispanics and African Americans at the 2020 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention. (RELATED: Trey Gowdy Rips Bolton For Hawking Book After Refusing To Testify: ‘He’s Sitting In His Pajamas, Pecking Away On His iPad’)

“The Five” regular Juan Williams posed the question to Gowdy, saying, “Trey Gowdy, another dustup on the campaign trail yesterday with Trump saying Biden is out to hurt God. I come to you because you know politics inside and out. Is this intended to help the president with the evangelical base? Who is he playing to here?”

Gowdy began by saying that he didn’t believe that God could be hurt, adding that Republicans should be focusing on the question that every presidential candidate should ask — whether Americans were better off under Donald Trump than they were under former President Barack Obama.

“It’s always been a challenge to understand what Joe Biden said,” Gowdy continued. “Now you add the variable of what did he mean? Even if he has a moment of lucidity and you understand exactly what he said, he is a recidivist when it comes to saying racially curious things.”

Gowdy pointed out the fact that it was Biden who had landed himself in hot water for referring to Obama as “clean and articulate.”

“What does that mean? He says you’re not black if you’re not going to vote for him. That is news to Tim Scott. He has been black his entire life. He is a career offender as it relates to racially curious comments. This is just the latest,” Gowdy concluded.