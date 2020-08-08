REPORT: The College Football Season Might Be Postponed ‘By The End Of The Week’

The college football season is officially on life support.

According to Pat Forde, a very prominent person involved with sports told him that the college football season and all other fall sports could be postponed “by the end of the week” during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Postponing the college football season would almost certainly result in the whole thing getting canceled.

Prominent industry source: “I think by the end of the week the fall sports will be postponed in all conferences.” — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 8, 2020

There’s only one reaction I have right now, and it’s that we’re absolutely screwed from the sounds of it.

How the hell did it unravel so fast? How did things fall apart so damn fast? We just had the schedules get released.

There was so much hope and optimism in the air. It felt like we were going to have a relatively normal college football season.

Now, it looks like the prospects of that happening are fading by the day. The MAC has already canceled the season and the B1G is on the brink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 4:57pm PDT

If the college football season actually ends up getting canceled, I might just crawl into a cave somewhere and disappear until August 2021.

I don’t even know what I’ll do all day. It’s going to be atrocious to live through fall without college football. In case you need an idea of what I’ll be like, the clip below should sum it up nicely.

Say a prayer, everyone. We need one to save the football season.