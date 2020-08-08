Wisconsin Badgers Share Chilling Football Video Ahead Of Fall Camp Starting

The Wisconsin Badgers dropped an incredible football video late Friday night.

The Badgers are slated to start fall camp Monday, and millions of fans around the state are excited to get things rolling. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 7, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT

This video from the team will only have people more amped. It’s almost eerie in a sense as it pans over an empty Camp Randall.

Give it a watch below!

New chapter.

Always ????????????????????????????????. Back to the Camp. pic.twitter.com/Q1VFemvOjN — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 7, 2020

I can’t wait for Monday to get here. It feels like it’s been a lifetime since we last had football in this country.

The Badgers were robbed of spring ball because of coronavirus, and we’ll have 25 days between the start of camp and the opener against Indiana.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

The window to prepare for the upcoming season is small, and it’s rapidly closing. Luckily, Paul Chryst is one of the best coaches in America, and I know he’ll have the troops ready for battle.

After all, we are the Wisconsin Badgers. We’re a state full of tough people, and our football team represents that mentality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 6, 2020 at 11:27am PDT

Starting Monday, we get to work on having a great season. I can’t wait to see the results on the field.