Wisconsin Badgers Will Start Football Training Camp August 10

Wisconsin will start football training camp in just a few days.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Badgers will opening fall training camp August 10. Details of the schedule for camp still aren’t known at this time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin is currently scheduled to open the season September 4 against Indiana.

Alright, gentlemen. We’re almost at the starting date, and everything changes once Monday gets here, we’re in 100% lockdown mode for the season.

Championships aren’t won on Saturdays. They’re won in camp. They’re won by the team willing to work harder and sacrifice more in camp.

That’s when championship teams are built.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 6, 2020 at 11:27am PDT

Wisconsin was robbed of spring practice because of coronavirus, which means we’re playing with a very short runway to prepare for the 2020 season.

If there’s one coach in America who can get the job done, it’s Paul Chryst. The season will start 25 days from when camp begins.

Again, that’s less than a month to prepare, but we have to put our faith and trust in Chryst. He’s earned it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 5, 2020 at 6:28am PDT

This Wisconsin football team is going to do some big things this season, and it all starts August 10. Let’s get to work!