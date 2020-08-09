Baylor Thinks They’ll Potentially Have 25% Stadium Capacity During The Football Season

Baylor expects to have fans at home games during the 2020 season.

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, Bears athletic director Mack Rhoades believes up to 25% of McLane Stadium will be full for games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Baylor is the latest team to try to find a way to get fans into games during the coronavirus pandemic.

Does anyone actually believe 25% of any major stadium will be full in the fall? Does a single person seriously believe that?

I appreciate Baylor’s optimism, and I’m all for keeping our hopes high with positivity. Nobody would love to see fans at games more than I would.

However, I also live in the real world, and I don’t think for a single second that we’re going to have 25% of any stadium full during the pandemic.

You might have some teams that have a couple thousand fans, but it’s a pipe dream to think 10,000 or more people are packing into McLane Stadium.

That’s just not going to happen at all. There is no chance at all.

We’ll see what Baylor ends up deciding, but I’m very confident when I say 25% isn’t happening.