Cam Newton Says He Wakes Up ‘Mad’

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton apparently starts every day with a little anger in his soul.

According to Albert Breer, Newton was discussing his time ending in Carolina, and told the media, “I wake up mad. … I’m a self-motivator.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patriots QB Cam Newton asked if he’s motivated by the way things ended in Carolina: “I wake up mad. … I’m a self-motivator.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 7, 2020

Same, Cam. Same reaction, my friend. If you’re not waking up with a fire in your gut, then you’re doing it all wrong.

This season with Newton on the Patriots is going to be a content machine. I have no idea what kind of shape Newton is in, but it doesn’t matter.

The Auburn Heisman winner paired up with Bill Belichick is going to be simply unreal to watch. If Newton is even close to what he was like a few years ago, then the Pats should be just fine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) on Jul 8, 2020 at 2:33pm PDT

If there’s one coach capable of milking out every single ounce of talent left in the former Panthers starter, it’s Bill Belichick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Aug 1, 2020 at 6:02pm PDT

Newton clearly has a chip on his shoulder, and he’s out to prove a point in 2020. That makes him a dangerous man on the field. I can’t wait to see what he produces for the Pats.