Maxim Model Opens Up About ‘Finding Her Place’ After Coming Out As A Trump Supporter

Maxim model and former Trump campaign staffer Elizabeth Pipko joined the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill to talk about her new book titled “Finding My Place: Making My Parents’ American Dream Come True.”

She describes what it was like coming out as a Trump supporter in 2016 while working in the modeling industry.

“Not only was I terrified for myself, losing friends, family members and everything else, but I was scared I would never work again in anything,” Pipko said.

She went on to call out some high-profile Democratic politicians for their handling of the growing anti-Semitism problem within their party. (Related: Jewish Model Reveals How Democratic Anti-Semitism Could Lead To ‘Jexodus’)

Pipko, who is Jewish, is the founder of the “Jexodus” movement, which is a group that opposes anti-Semitism.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

