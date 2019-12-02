EXCLUSIVE: Model Elizabeth Pipko Talks 2020 Politics And Stuns In First Magazine Shoot Since Coming Out As Pro-Trump

Maxim model Elizabeth Pipko talked 2020 politics and looked stunning in her first magazine photo shoot since coming out as pro-President Donald Trump.

“It was the first time I was seen as more than just the Trump girl in over a year,” the 24-year-old model shared with The Daily Caller about her shoot for QP’s Fashion and Lifestyle magazine. (RELATED: Cruz Is Preparing a Resolution to Condemn Anti-Semitism)

She explained that her modeling career was completely halted after she revealed in January of this year that she had worked on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

“I knew it was going to happen and kind of planned for it,” Pipko said. “It is very similar to Hollywood, any kind of opinion that shifts away from the mainstream is not allowed.” (RELATED: Maxim Model Slams Media’s Treatment of Melania Trump)

“No matter what views you align with it doesn’t make sense that people need to be put into a box,” she added. “I want a young girl to know that even if she’s pro-life she can still be a model.”

Pipko, who started modeling at the age of 17, shared with QP magazine, that “after all the Trump campaign stuff came out” she was thrilled when the magazine wanted her in the issue. (RELATED: British Paper Takes a Knee After Getting Nearly Everything Wrong in Melania Article.)

“I got so excited when you guys said you’d have me in QP,” the former Olympic figure skater shared. “I want to show people that I can still do it and also that women can do anything.”

These days she keeps busy running her SuperPac (political action committee) as the Founder of The Exodus movement which focuses on Jewish Americans leaving the Democratic party.

She’s currently not working for Trump and then joked that the closest she gets to working for the president is that she’s married to the director of social media strategy for Trump’s 2020 campaign, Darren Centinello.

And speaking of 2020, Elizabeth doesn’t hold back when asked what message she has for Democratic presidential candidates.

“I would say remember what America was before you got carried away with trying to reverse anything Donald Trump did whether you agreed with it or not,” the model explained.

And her message to Jewish Americans is similar, while she praised Trump for his support of Israel, including moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in the first year of his presidency and signing the Taylor Force act, stoping aid to the Palestinian Authority.

“Don’t think about who you’re voting for, think about what it is you’re voting for and then what candidate can deliver that,” the American author shared.

Pipko has done videos in the past for The Daily Caller.