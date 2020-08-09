Purdue Boilermakers Have Had A Total Of 37 Coronavirus Cases

The Purdue Boilermakers have had several cases of coronavirus.

The school recently released their latest testing data and the Boilermakers have had a total of 37 coronavirus cases after 787 tests for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No Purdue athletes have been hospitalized because of the virus.

Overall, it sounds like Purdue is doing an okay job of handling coronavirus. Having more than three dozen players with the virus isn’t great, but it’s a large athletic department.

The main key here is that no athletes have been hospitalized, which many view as a red line. If players start ending up in hospitals, then college sports are screwed.

As I always say, the key is making sure everyone remains safe, sick players are kept isolated and you don’t allow your locker room to get decimated.

If Purdue can do all of that, then they’ll be just fine. If an outbreak happens in a locker room, then they’re going to have huge trouble on their hands.

Let’s hope Purdue keeps the situation under control and that we get some football in the fall. We need it.