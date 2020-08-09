REPORT: Alabama Still Intends On Playing Football In The Fall

The Alabama Crimson Tide still intend on playing football in the fall.

With the future of college football up in the air because of coronavirus, nobody seems to know whether or not the season will happen. Well, as of right now, Nick Saban and company plan on playing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Crimson Tide have every intention of playing in the fall, and one of the key reasons why is that they feel athletes are safer on campus than off of it.

“It’s been interesting, the narrative from some that feels that maybe we should not be competing or training. What I can tell you is we are doing everything we can to support our student athletes right now,” athletic director Greg Byrne told the WSJ.

This is music to my ears. Somebody has to carry the banner forward as we try to save the college football season.

Alabama might be the most powerful program in all of college football, and Nick Saban is the perfect man to lead the fight.

If Alabama is fully committed to playing, then other SEC schools will almost certainly follow and do the same.

There’s no shot that Alabama plays and LSU, Georgia and Auburn don’t. That’s just not going to happen. If The Crimson Tide are rolling, then everyone else will be too.

Let’s hope that Alabama holds the line. I might hate the SEC, but I’m right there with them in the battle against coronavirus.