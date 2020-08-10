Detroit Lions Share Training Camp Video Of Matthew Stafford Slinging It

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford’s arm looks as great as ever.

The team posted an Instagram video of the franchise gunslinger practicing Sunday during training camp, and it looks like he’s ready to air it out this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. Fans will love it.

I can’t wait to watch Stafford cock his arm back and just cut it loose this season. The 2019 season was nothing short of an all-out debacle once he was shut down.

It’s truly this simple. With Stafford on the field, the Lions can move the ball and score with the best of them.

With Stafford glued to the bench with health issues, we look like a college team on the field against pros. We couldn’t move the ball to save our lives last season without him.

I’m sure it wouldn’t be any different in 2020.

Luckily, Stafford is good to go, and that means it’s time to take the handcuffs off. Throw the ball all over the field!