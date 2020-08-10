Most Voters Think Democrats Side With Protesters And Trump Sides With Police During Violent Protests, Survey Says

Likely voters say that President Donald Trump supports police while Democratic leaders support protesters as anti-police demonstrations continue in several major cities, according to a new Rasmussen Reports survey.

The survey found that two-thirds of respondents said Trump supports the police, according to Rasmussen. Another 15% said Trump tries to be impartial and 11% said he supports protesters.

Meanwhile, 60% of respondents said Democratic leaders support protesters, while 23% said Democrats try to be impartial and 8% said Democrats support the police, according to Rasmussen.

The survey comes after months of unrest across the country. Violence continues in cities such as Portland and Chicago.

In a previous survey, most of the likely voters, 57%, said the violent protests against the police are primarily criminal in nature, Rasmussen reported. (RELATED: ‘Stop Cops’: Large Crowd Gathers As Portland Heads Into Seventh Straight Week Of Protests)

The most recent survey asked, “In violent protest situations, does President Trump identify more with the protesters or more with the police? Or does he try to be impartial?” The survey asked the same question again, but about Democrats, naming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as an example.

Unidentified stormtroopers. Unmarked cars. Kidnapping protesters and causing severe injuries in response to graffiti. These are not the actions of a democratic republic.@DHSgov’s actions in Portland undermine its mission. Trump & his stormtroopers must be stopped. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

Respondents across different racial demographics were polled, according to Rasmussen.

Most black respondents, 79%, said Trump identifies with police over protesters, along with 66% of white and 53% of other minority respondents, Rasmussen reported. However, 53% of black respondents said Democratic leaders identify more with protesters, along with 61% of white and 62% of other minorities.

The national survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted Aug. 4-5 and with a 3-point margin of error, according to Rasmussen.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.