Houston Astros And Oakland Athletics Get Into Gigantic Brawl

The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics got into a gigantic brawl during their Sunday game.

It all started when Athletics player Ramon Laureano started chirping Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron, and things quickly were off to the races. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Laureano and Cintron went after each other, and then everyone else quickly joined in. Watch the chaos unfold below.

Ramon Laureano was going after Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron who was barking from the dugout pic.twitter.com/FOttj4eOYA — The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) August 9, 2020

I regularly knock MLB players for acting really tough, but never actually doing anything when it comes to fighting.

Everyone wants to act tough. Nobody actually wants to get tough, and the MLB is a perfect example of that fact.

Usually, players just run up and start yelling at each other. Not this time. This was a legit fight, which is incredibly rare.

The A’s and Astros were legit having it out on the field. You simply don’t usually see players take it to this level in the MLB.

The Astros are just having a brutal time. It seems like they find themselves in another altercation every other day. I sure hope that cheating scandal was worth it!

The Dodgers and Astros cleared the benches after Joe Kelly struck out and exchanged words with Carlos Correa. pic.twitter.com/Z2l2A1sMG6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 29, 2020

I can’t wait to see what happens to the Astros next. I’m sure it’ll be great.