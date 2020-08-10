REPORT: Iowa And Nebraska Are The Lone Big 10 Football Holdouts, Season Cancelation To Be Announced Tuesday

Iowa and Nebraska are reportedly the only two Big 10 schools interested in playing football.

According to Dan Patrick, the Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes are the lone holdouts to make sure the football season happens during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, the B1G is expected to announce Tuesday that the league schedule is officially canceled because of coronavirus.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season. Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

According to Dan’s source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Iowa and Nebraska need to do whatever is necessary to save the football season. The presidents of those two universities have to hold the line at all costs.

You simply can’t retreat. It’s shameful that 12 university presidents have already caved. Now, it’s up to Iowa and Nebraska to save the day.

If they hold out and make sure the season happens, then I vow to not say a bad thing about either team for an entire year.

You have my complete and total word that if the Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes save the 2020 season, then there’ll only be kindness in my heart for them for an entire year.

Hold the line, folks. Hold the line at all costs! Football has to happen!