Sports

Sen. Bill Cassidy Says ‘SEC Championship’ Game Could Be ‘The National Championship’

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy tweeted that the “SEC Championship Game” could fill in as the “national championship game” should college football conferences opt out of playing due to coronavirus.

“It doesn’t matter if the other conferences cancel or not,” Cassidy tweeted Monday. “The SEC Championship Game could substitute for the national championship game, as it almost does anyway.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Southeastern Conference (@sec) on

Cassidy noted how “football is important for the athletes, schools and fans – we can do this safely. #WeWantToPlay #GeauxTigers.”

It all comes following a report earlier in the day about SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey saying he doesn’t “know” if football can be played.

“Can we play? I don’t know,” Sankey tweeted in part. “We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so…every day.”

As previously reported, the MAC canceled their season with many believing the Big 10 has done the same, but that they just haven’t announced it yet.