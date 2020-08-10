Trump Says Portland Mayor, Oregon Governor ‘Will Be Held Responsible’ For Violent Protests, Threatens To Step In

President Donald Trump asked Democratic Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Democratic Oregon Governor Kate Brown to address the “out of control” protests in Portland after police declared a riot following more than a dozen arrests.

“Portland, which is out of control, should finally, after almost 3 months, bring in the National Guard,” the president tweeted. “The Mayor and Governor are putting people’s lives at risk. They will be held responsible. The Guard is ready to act immediately. The Courthouse is secured by Homeland!”

According to the Portland Police Bureau, protesters barricaded streets in downtown Portland Sunday night with dumpsters and fences and set fire on a sidewalk outside the Portland Police Association (PPA) offices on Saturday night.

The police say they warned the crowd to disperse, at which point protesters allegedly threw eggs and fireworks at officers. Police declared a riot and arrested 16 people but say they did not use tear gas. (RELATED: ‘Night After Night, They Are Escalating’: Daily Caller Reporter Shelby Talcott Discusses Portland Riots on ‘Hannity’)

Portland Police deployed tear gas on Aug. 5 after protesters spray-painted over security camera and hurled water bottles, fireworks and other objects at officers. Wheeler reprimanded protesters for “attempting to commit murder” on Thursday evening.

“When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people who you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating, you are attempting to commit murder,” Wheeler said, according to Fox News. “Don’t think for a moment that you are if you are participating in this activity, you are not being a prop for the reelection campaign of Donald Trump — because you absolutely are.”

Trump has sparred with Wheeler and Brown before, following the deployment of federal troops to protect federal courthouses amid ongoing, destructive protests.

After federal agents allegedly arrested protesters without showing identification and using unmarked vehicles, Brown struck a deal with the president to replace federal officers with Oregon state troopers in an effort to quell the violence.

Brown and Wheeler have not responded to the president’s tweet.