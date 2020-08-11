Fox Sports Is Releasing A Documentary About Tua Tagovailoa

Fox Sports is releasing a documentary about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to Variety, "Tua" will air September 6th on Fox and an eight-part series will air digitally "in the coming weeks" on the Fox Sports app.

The documentary from Fox Sports Films will focus on the last year of Tua’s life, which involved a brutal hip injury at Alabama and being the fifth pick in the NFL draft.

This documentary is going to be absolutely lit. That much is for sure. Tua is a college football legend, and was an absolute star at Alabama for Nick Saban.

He led a comeback effort to beat Georgia in the national title game, got hurt in the SEC title game in 2018 and proceeded to suffer a brutal hip injury.

Yet, he was still the fifth pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He’s experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in a very short period of time.

Now, this documentary will take a look at the wildest year of his life.

This sounds like it’s going to be required viewing for football fans everywhere. I can’t wait for this bad boy to air!

I’m not even an Alabama fan, but I respect the hell out of Tua. He’s a good dude and an electric quarterback.

