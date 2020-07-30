Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Cleared To Practice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is ready to roll.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told the media Wednesday that the rookie passer out of Alabama has been fully cleared to play, according to ESPN. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He will now compete against Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job after suffering a brutal hip injury during his final season with the Crimson Tide.

Let the competition begin! It’s crazy how there were serious questions about whether or not Tua would ever play again when he got hurt against Mississippi State.

His hip injury was horrific. Now, here we are less than a year later and Tua is ready to roll entering camp. That’s absolutely incredible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAGOVAILOA???????????????? (@tuamaann_) on May 5, 2020 at 5:03pm PDT

Will Tua beat out Fitzpatrick for the starting job week one? I have no idea, but I’m not going to rule it out. He’s incredibly talented, and if he’s fully healthy, then you simply can’t count him out.

At the same time, there’s no harm in the Dolphins taking their time. Nobody is expecting Miami to be great in 2020.

If letting him develop for a year is the best option, then that’s what the Dolphins should do.

Either way, the fact he’s ready to play less than a year after destroying his hip is nothing short of remarkable.