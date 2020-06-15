Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Health Is ‘Miraculously Well’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is apparently incredibly healthy.

Tua suffered a brutal hip injury in his final year playing for Alabama, and he was eventually taken fifth overall in the NFL draft.

It sounds like fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to his health. His physical therapist Kevin Wilk told The Sun-Sentinel, “He’s doing miraculously well. The miraculous part is that he healed so well. The second part is, he’s been so well at getting his strength back, which usually takes a long time after something like this.”

It’s been believed that Tua wouldn’t start for the Dolphins. He’d take some time to sit on the bench and get healthy as Ryan Fitzpatrick started at quarterback.

I still think that’s the likely outcome, but if Tua is 100% healthy by week one, it will change things.

The Dolphins want to get him into the huddle as fast as possible. They didn’t take him fifth overall so that he could ride the pine.

They took him fifth overall so that he could play. If he’s 100% healthy, he’s going to be given every opportunity to play from day one.

They still might ease him into the lineup, but I wouldn’t expect to sit for too many games if he’s healthy. It’s going to be a fun 2020 season, and I fully expect Tua to have a very good NFL career.