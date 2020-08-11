Lady Gaga Says Her ‘Mental Issues’ Can Make Her ‘Non-Functional’

Musician Lady Gaga has opened up about an antipsychotic medication she takes to deal with her “mental issues.”

Gaga revealed her song “911” is about her medication during an interview with Zane Lowe, according to a report published Tuesday by The Sun.

“I wrote a song on Chromatica called 911, and it’s about an anti-psychotic that I take and it’s because I can’t always control things that my brain does and I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs,” Gaga said.

“I know I have mental issues and I know that they can sometimes render me non-functional as a human,” she added.

Gaga’s struggle with mental illness, she says, began when she was a teenager after being raped. The musician later suffered a “psychotic break” that landed her on the medication. (RELATED: Lady Gaga Opens Up About Suffering From A ‘Psychotic Break’)

“It was one of the worst things that’s ever happened to me,” Gaga said. “I didn’t understand what was going on, because my whole body went numb; I fully dissociated. I was screaming, and then he [the psychiatrist] calmed me down and gave me medication for when that happens.”

As previously reported, Gaga decided to share the news about the episode with fans.

“At some point, I had to tell people,” Gaga said. “I can’t live a lie, I’m an authentic person, and here I am, I’m perfectly imperfect, and we all are.”

“We all have our things that we go through,” she added. “I felt like, ‘Why shouldn’t I share this when I share all of myself with the world all the time?’ And I could maybe help people that have had psychotic breaks.”