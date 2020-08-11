‘The Meanest, The Most Horrible, The Most Disrespectful’: Trump Unloads On Biden VP Pick Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump unloaded Tuesday on Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris, within hours of the news breaking that she was former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

Trump criticized Harris at a White House briefing, referencing her treatment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearings and calling her the "meanest" person in the Senate.

President Trump fielded several questions on the announcement, concluding the briefing by saying that he definitely preferred his own Vice President Mike Pence to Harris.

“I like vice president Mike Pence much better,” Trump said, saying that everyone respected Pence and that he had been a “fantastic” vice president.

Trump then brought up the Kavanaugh hearings, saying that the way Harris had treated Justice Kavanaugh was “horrible.”

“I thought it was terrible for her and I thought it was terrible for our nation,” Trump continued, adding, “I thought she was the meanest, the most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate. She is also known, from what I understand, as being just about the most liberal person in the U.S. Senate.”

Trump concluded the briefing by saying that he would have expected Biden to go “a different way” rather than take on a running mate who was as liberal as Harris, saying, “I would have thought he would have gone a different way. Thank you very much.”