REPORT: AAC Still Moving Towards Having Football In The Fall

The AAC doesn’t plan on canceling the 2020 football season.

According to Ross Dellenger, the conference intends to play football in the fall during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Short of “significant movement from the Power 5 level,” the AAC will go forward as planned with football happening in the fall.

The AAC is continuing to move forward with a 2020 fall season after athletic directors met tonight to discuss potential scenarios, sources tell @SINow. Presidents meet tomorrow, where there is not expected to be a vote, barring significant movement from the Power 5 level. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 11, 2020

You hear that sound off in the distance? That’s the sound of football fans cheering. That’s the sound of happy people.

Yesterday, it looked like the season was on the brink, and now more and more conferences are committing to playing.

Every conference that commits to playing puts pressure on other conferences to do the same. If they don’t, they will fall behind to a point that might never be made up.

When Group of Five conferences commit to playing, then there’s no excuse for the Power Five to sit out. There’s no excuse at all.

Put the pads on and let’s roll. This country wants and needs football. There’s no reason to not be playing.