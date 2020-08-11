REPORT: The ACC Is Planning On Playing Football In The Fall

The ACC reportedly has every intention in the world of playing football in the fall.

The conference held a meeting Monday as the sport of college football seemingly burns to the ground during the coronavirus pandemic, but some good news came out of it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

An unnamed ACC official told CBS Sports, “We are trying to move forward [with playing] absolutely.”

The unnamed ACC official reportedly added, “[Canceling football in the next couple of days] could happen for some leagues. I’m not sure it’s going to happen in the Atlantic Coast Conference.”

Good for the ACC and good for everyone involved with the conference with a backbone to stand up to fight this nonsense.

Football needs to happen. There’s simply no other way to say it. The players want to play, coaches want to coach and fans want to watch.

Canceling the college football season is a cowardly decision based on fear, and it doesn’t help the players at all. Now, the biggest names in college football are taking a stand and fighting back to save the season. Will the media cover players BEGGING to play in the fall? pic.twitter.com/LWRXEghi3s — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 10, 2020

Canceling football is among the dumbest ideas I’ve ever heard, and we need major conferences to hold the line at all costs.

It sounds like the ACC is all in on doing exactly that. The Big 10 might be on the brink of collapse, but it sounds like the ACC is pushing forward with the football season.

Let’s hope the ACC’s refusal to break and fold sends a signal to the Big 10 and everyone else that football is happening in the fall. If all the other P5 conferences hold the line, then it might force the B1G to play.

No matter what, we need as many games as possible, and it sounds like the ACC intends to help meet that goal.