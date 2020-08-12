Former Scientologist Leah Remini Believes Tom Cruise Will ‘Lure’ His Daughter Into Scientology

Actress Leah Remini claimed she believes Tom Cruise could try to “lure” his 14-year-old daughter into Scientology.

Remini, who left the Church of Scientology in 2013, told the New York Post that Cruise most likely believes that he can’t be “connected” to his daughter in an article published Wednesday.

“Scientology considers Katie a suppressive person which is an enemy and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he can’t be connected to Suri,” Remini told the outlet. “I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother.”

“I knew Katie when she was in (Scientology) and she seemed very indoctrinated into Tom’s world, but as time went on, and I understood why she did what she did to protect her daughter … I’m only assuming that there’s some type of agreement to protect her daughter,” Remini added. (RELATED: ‘That 70s Show’ Star And Scientologist Danny Masterson Charged With 3 Counts Of Forcible Rape)

Remini told the outlet that she was “really proud” of Holmes “for getting her daughter out of something that would have been potentially very toxic and dangerous for not only Suri but for their relationship.”

Remini, who starred in “King Of Queens,” left the Church of Scientology in 2013 after questioning David Miscavige’s managing style, the outlet reported. Remini was raised in Scientology by her mother starting when she was nine years old.