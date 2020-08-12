Selena Gomez Confirms Collab With Superstar K-Pop Girl Group Blackpink

Selena Gomez got everyone’s attention when she confirmed her new music collab with superstar K-Pop group Blackpink.

“So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th,” the 28-year-old pop singer wrote on Twitter and Instagram. The post was noted by Vulture magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“You can presave it here: http://smarturl.it/SELPINK @Roses_Are_Rosie @JennieRubyJane @LaLaLaLisa_M @sooyaaa__,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 11, 2020 at 5:05pm PDT

The South Korean girl group shared a similar announcement on its social media site a short time later, writing, “@selenagomez” along with several hashtags that read, in part, “#BLACKPINK #블랙핑크 #SelenaGomez #셀레나고메즈 #NewSingle #TeaserPoster.” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 4, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

Blackpink did a collab with Lady Gaga called, “Sour Candy,” back in May and it scored the girl group its first debut on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, per Forbes magazine. This is also a first for any of the South Korean girl groups.

There is no word yet on the name of the song or if fans can expect just new music or a video too. But we do know it comes out end of August and if Selena‘s history and Blackpink’s recent success is any proof, it’s going to be an epic hit.

We can hardly wait!