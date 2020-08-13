White House Adviser Jared Kushner Confirms Meeting With Kanye West

White House adviser Jared Kushner confirmed reports that he met face-to-face with Kanye West.

“Kanye’s been a friend of mine for … I’ve known him for about 10 years and you know we talk every now and again about different things,” the senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump shared Thursday with reporters at the White House briefing, according to CNN. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

WATCH:

#BREAKING: Jared Kushner comments on meeting with Kanye West: “He has a lot of great ideas for what he’d like to see happen in the country, and that’s why he has the candidacy that he’s been doing.” pic.twitter.com/zjez00iV54 — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2020

“And we both happened to be in Colorado and so we got together and had a great discussion about a lot of things,” he added. “He has some great ideas for what he’d like to see happen for the country and that’s why he has the candidacy that he’s been doing.” (RELATED: Kanye West Discusses His Porn Addiction And Presidential Aspirations)

“But, again, there’s a lot of issues that the president’s championed that he admires and it was just great to have a friendly discussion,” Jared continued, sharing that the two “had a general discussion more about policy.”

Kushner’s announcement follows The New York Times report that the 43-year-old rapper and adviser to the president recently met in Telluride, Colorado, one month after West announced his plans to run for president in 2020.

Ye seemed to confirm that the meeting took place, tweeting, “I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time[s] about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr. Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics.”